x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Schuylkill County

Cheerleader's case heads to Supreme Court

The case began in 2017.
Credit: WNEP

The Supreme Court says it will hear the case involving a high school cheerleader from Schuylkill County.

This case started in 2017.

A student at Mahanoy Area posted a vulgar message on Snapchat, blasting both the high school and its cheerleading program.

As a result, the district kicked the student off the junior varsity cheerleading squad.

The student and her family sued the school in response.

Last year, a federal court ruled in the family's favor saying the district violated the student's first amendment rights.

RELATED: Mahanoy Area Student Wins First Amendment Fight

The district appealed that ruling, now sending the case from Schuylkill County to the nation's highest court. 