Cheerleader's case heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court says it will hear the case involving a high school cheerleader from Schuylkill County.
This case started in 2017.
A student at Mahanoy Area posted a vulgar message on Snapchat, blasting both the high school and its cheerleading program.
As a result, the district kicked the student off the junior varsity cheerleading squad.
The student and her family sued the school in response.
Last year, a federal court ruled in the family's favor saying the district violated the student's first amendment rights.
The district appealed that ruling, now sending the case from Schuylkill County to the nation's highest court.