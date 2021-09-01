Cheerleader's case heads to Supreme Court

The case began in 2017.

The Supreme Court says it will hear the case involving a high school cheerleader from Schuylkill County.

A student at Mahanoy Area posted a vulgar message on Snapchat, blasting both the high school and its cheerleading program.

As a result, the district kicked the student off the junior varsity cheerleading squad.

The student and her family sued the school in response.

Last year, a federal court ruled in the family's favor saying the district violated the student's first amendment rights.