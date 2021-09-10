Chase leads to standoff in Schuylkill County with murder suspect

Sweet reportedly died after the standoff in Schuylkill County.

COALDALE, Pa. — A man accused of murdering his girlfriend, leading police on a chase that crossed county lines and led to a standoff, has died.

Police believe Richard Sweet shot and killed his girlfriend, Joan Cressman, in Allentown on Friday morning.

Sweet took off after he was spotted by a neighbor, leading state and local police on a chase through Carbon and Schuylkill Counties.

Troopers say after the chase, Sweet barricaded himself inside a home along Fisher Avenue in Coaldale for several hours.

Sweet was later taken to the hospital. According to the Republican Herald, Sweet later died.

The Lehigh County Coroner says an autopsy on Cressman is planned for Monday.