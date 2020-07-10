Change of plans for Pottsville Area schools

A recent rise in coronavirus cases is putting the breaks on having students return to class.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The acting Superintendent of Pottsville Area School District says the rate of COVID-19 cases in Schuylkill County is too high right now to have students return to class for the majority of the week.

Students in that school district will have to wait until at least the end of the month to return to school four days a week.

Currently, students are in school two days a week with virtual learning for the other three days.

School board members approved a plan that students could return to school four days a week if the county's positive rate was below five percent.

Right now, according to the Department of Health, Schuylkill County is at 6.5 percent.

Elementary school students were supposed to return to school four days a week starting next Monday.

The Middle and High School were supposed to follow suit on October 26.

However, that rise in COVID cases pushed back the start of that four-day schedule by one week.

Pottsville's Acting Superintendent, Jared Gerace, said "Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our students, staff, and community and we will make sure that we are prioritizing that in every decision that we make."

So as long as COVID-19 numbers drop enough in Schuylkill County, Elementary school students are tentatively set to start that four-day per week schedule on October 26.