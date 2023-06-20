Celebrating Juneteenth in Pottsville

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with folks in Schuylkill County about how they commemorate the holiday.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It was a night meant for education at the Pottsville Free Public Library, where community members gathered to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

"It came together in just two or three months, mostly via email, we are hoping to have it partially a food celebration, partially educational, and partially just having fun," said Becki White.

Dozens participated in trivia that focused on the holiday as well as highlighting African-American history, with the questions being based on influential figures.

"That's so important because a lot of people aren't educated in as far as African American history, culture, and life experiences," said Shidae Blunt, MLK Family Enrichment Center.

Shidae Blunt of the MLK Family Enrichment Center of Schuylkill County spoke to those in attendance about how Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African Americans.

Saying it is up to them to educate the next generation.

"I have four children myself, so I love to see youth and young people as well as old, but definitely love to see young people participating and coming out to events like this," said Blunt.

One of the younger members in attendance was Jaeda Powell.

She is the president of the Pottsville Area High School Diversity Club and made posters highlighting key figures in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

"I am a mixed person. My brother he's a lot darker than me, and seeing this; it helps a lot to be like oh, people understand my history, people want to learn instead of the things we just learn in school since we only learned about black history in February," said Jaeda Powell.

Powell says events like this are what will continue to make the holiday a more recognizable and meaningful part of our year, "I hope that we can see it in more stores. I hope we can see pride parades coming down through Pottsville instead of it being just in this library."