A bazaar kicked off in McAdoo Thursday where locals will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the fire company.

MCADOO, Pa. — After a scaled-back event last year, McAdoo Fire Company's Annual Bazaar is back and better than ever.

There was a little something for everyone including classic bazaar food, a beer tent, and live music.

The fire company's 100th Anniversary Fire Truck Parade also took place for people to enjoy.

This is the company's biggest fundraiser of the year.