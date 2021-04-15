Cause of tractor-trailer fire in Schuykill County revealed

A tractor-trailer had pulled over in the northbound lanes on Interstate 81 because of a flat tire; another tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the rig.

HEGINS, Pa. — We now know how two tractor-trailers caught fire earlier this week on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

State police say a tractor-trailer had pulled over in the northbound lanes just past the Hegins exit on Monday because of a flat tire.

A man called to change the tire was picking up his tools when another tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the rig.

The fuel tank on the second truck exploded causing both rigs to catch fire.

The driver of the first truck was taken to the hospital along with Mark Hoy of Pottsville who changed the tire.

Both truck drivers were from out of state.