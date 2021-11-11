Cats removed from home in Schuylkill County

Officials with the Hillside SPCA removed the cats from a home on Pine Street.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Members of the Hillside SPCA are in the process of removing about 50 cats from a home in Schuylkill County.

The removal took place at a home along Pine Street in Butler Township near Ashland on Thursday afternoon.

Traps are being set up to catch all the felines but officials don't believe they have rescued all of them just yet.

Some of the animals have fleas and others are sick.

Hillside SPCA is taking the cats in but is already near capacity with other cats in need.

A family of three was residing in the home at the time.

