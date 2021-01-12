Car plows into Pottsville Christmas tree

City officials say the driver was from Allentown; he'll be charged with careless driving.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is without a Christmas tree.

Home surveillance video shows the incident Tuesday night when a vehicle plowed into the city's tree on Garfield Square, knocking it to the ground.

The official tree lighting was just on Saturday night.

Mayor James Muldowney promises there will be a new Christmas tree soon here on Pottsville's Garfield Square.