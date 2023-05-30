Camp Cadet extending registration in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The camp allows teens ages 12 through 15 to get up close and personal with a life in law enforcement.
It's designed to help children understand what it's like working in these fields while pushing them out of their comfort zone.
"My son went to camp, and he never went into the military or law enforcement, but it is definitely very trying, but a great experience for these kids to be able to come and to camp and see us as law enforcement in a different light," said Trooper David Boehm, PSP Public Information Officer.
Applications are still open for Camp Cadet in Troop L, which takes place in mid-August.
