Business rolling for garden center entering busy season

Dealing with the pandemic wasn't easy, but it's all about how you respond.

First, there was a bridge project along Route 901 that messed with business. Then, earlier this year, a pandemic hit, but Trail Gardens near Pottsville has found a way to power through it all.

"Well, it was a little rough but you deal with it the best you can and once we reopened after being shut down for several weeks in the spring, things flowed along," Phil Keil Jr., general manager of Trail Gardens said. "We made some changes and some of them might end up being permanent."

That includes the well known garden center staying open five days a week instead of seven, which hasn't really affected business at all.

After a few rocky weeks in the spring, Trail Gardens found its groove with the hour glass that is summer dwindling.

"The days are warm, the nights are cool," Keil added. "The soil is warm though. It's great planting weather because the plants will have another two months of warm soil temperatures to get rooted, plus they'll have another spring season before they have to face a hot, dry summer."

Business is flowing and back to normal just in time for fall, which is the second busiest season of the year behind spring. Of course, that means lots of mums.