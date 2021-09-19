32 injured in bus crash in Schuylkill County

The bus crashed just before 3 p.m. on Saturday near Hegins.

HEGINS, Pa. — UPDATE 8 p.m.:

According to officials, 32 people, including the driver, were transported to hospitals after a bus crashed Sunday afternoon.

Officials on the scene could not confirm if anyone was critically injured. Officials could also not confirm where the passengers were traveling from.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Original story:

A crash involving a bus has shut down lanes on Route 25 in Schuylkill County.

According to 511PA, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Interstate 81 South on-ramp from Route 25 West in Frailey Township, near Hegins.

That section of Route 25 and the on and off-ramps of Interstate 81 South remain closed as crews investigate.

So far, there is no word on if anyone is injured or what caused the crash.