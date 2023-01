Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. along John O'Hara Street in the city Friday night.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Seven people are displaced after a fire in Pottsville Friday night.

Flames sparked around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment along John O'Hara Street.

The fire chief says the apartment has heavy fire damage and three adjoining apartments have smoke and heat damage.

No one was injured.

Officials saying a cooking incident is to blame for Friday night's fire in Pottsville.