Brush fire sets home ablaze in Schuylkill County

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. along Sky High Road Friday afternoon.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a home on Sky High Lane outside New Ringgold around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

A brush fire spread from the woods to the lower portion of the house, sending it up in flames.

West Penn Township Fire Chief Jeff Bradford says the warm weather didn't help matters.

"The temperature has everything all dried out and the little bit of breeze that's going on up here in this mountain, it didn't take much," said Chief Jeff Bradford, West Penn Township Fire Department.

Emergency vehicles had to trek more than a mile up a winding, narrow dirt road to get to the home.

"The terrain was very tough. The driveway, the roadway that leads up here is just strictly a dirt road with a lot of washout. With his big equipment, it's tough getting it up here," said Chief Bradford.

With no direct source for water, it took firefighters from fourteen different departments more than two hours to get the fire under control.

"The process to get the water here is complicated because of that roadway down there and it being so narrow. We could only bring one tanker and have a time. Tankers were filling two miles away, but getting them up here and getting them I wanted to get the water down here is quite time taking," Chief Bradford explained.

The chief says two people were at home when the fire started.

One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns. He is expected to be okay. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.