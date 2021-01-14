Bringing back Shenandoah

Construction on a new building hopes to revitalize Shenandoah and Schuylkill County.

Back in the day when coal mining ruled, Shenandoah was a happening place.

In the decades since the borough has faced a variety of challenges, but there's a project in the works that could help kick start a major turnaround.

"It's coming to life. Every day there's something new happening that's awesome and it's great. It's not only going to be transformative for Shenandoah, but for all of Schuylkill County," said Mary Luscavage of Shenandoah.

Right now, this lot that used to be home to Davison Furniture is vacant.

By the end of the year, thanks to a $1.5 million government grant that it received recently, Downtown Shenandoah Inc. hopes construction will begin on a multi-million dollar project that'll house the Center for Business, Education, and Art building.

"To get this right at the start of the new year with everything going on in the past year and some of the roadblocks we've had because of some of the things that have transpired, we are thrilled and we cannot wait," said Susan Williams of Downtown Shenandoah Inc.

The new CEBA building will be a state of the art innovation center where entrepreneurs and community members can acquire education and business spaces and much more.

The idea for it blossomed through focus groups and conversations with community members on what the borough needed.

"It's going to be a project that is so needed for our area. We're optimistic it's going to be a place where people can be excited as well and be the creator of jobs, not just look for jobs," said Karen Kenderdine of Downtown Shenandoah Inc.