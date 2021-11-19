'Brewsgiving' festival set to kick off in Pottsville

A $45 ticket gives you access to this monumental beer throw-down, complete with local food vendors and outdoor activities.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Barefield Community Center in Pottsville might look like a peaceful oasis, but it's about to be the scene of a heavyweight competition for the ages, a battle in brewing.

"This is a one-of-a-kind festival where wrestling meets beer. A tag team championship between all of the breweries," said Dave Cantwell, festival organizer.

Otherwise mild-mannered festival organizer Dave Cantwell gets serious when it's time for Brewsgiving.

He says there are bragging rights and honor on the line at this festival.

"This is the second time we're doing this and we have the reigning undisputed champions here to defend their championship belts," said Cantwell.

Twenty local breweries will join forces to create ten original beers that festival-goers get to sample.

The crowd then takes on the all-important task of deciding the winner.

"All the breweries tag team up. So two breweries brew a specific beer that you can only get at this festival. You guys get to vote on it and whoever wins it takes home the tag team championship belts," said Cantwell.

