Brew fest features nearly 40 brewers in Schuylkill County

Annual festival creates unique beer garden in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Brewers from Schuylkill County and beyond are getting ready for the 9th Annual Brew Fest this Saturday.

Downtown Pottsville will transform into a unique beer garden featuring nearly 40 different brewers from across the country.

Going to brew fests is how Tyler Budwash, the founder of the Schuylkill County event, found his calling of making beer.

Budwash said this festival gives brewers the exposure to many taste testers.

“Besides Yuengling, we're the only other brewery here in the area basically,” said Budwash. “You have to drive 20 miles in any direction to try a new one so this is the place to be.”

The beer festivities will kick off Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in Pottsville.