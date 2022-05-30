Brensinger Brings Home 1st Place In Barebow U21 Women's Division At The USA Archery Field Nationals And World Trials

Yankton South Dakota hosted the archery event

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 USA Archery Field Nationals and World Trials in Yankton, South Dakota are complete. And Schuylkill County barebow shooter Maggie Brensinger took 1st place in the U21 junior division for women. She also qualified for World Games this summer. The highest honor an archer can achieve shooting on re-curve bows without sights or stabilizers.

"The 2nd day was pretty much all elevation shots and they we're pretty steep too like 15 degree angles just like straight up and straight down," said Maggie.

"She is a veteran bare bow shooter now. From the little guy sort of that you interviewed before she is not that kid anymore. She is a young lady that has experience with some of the top female senior 21 and above archers in the country," said Frank.

Brensinger has been putting in the work at the Orwigsburg Rod and Gun Club course setting her sights on higher goals.

"As of right now I shoot 4 or 5 days a week including tournaments. On weekends I guess I average about 60 to 72 arrows per practice," added Maggie.

"But to just secure an opportunity to represent our country you can see by the jersey that she is wearing it's a big deal," added Frank.

Maggie's schedule is very busy next she heads to Canada and Nova Scotia for the Pan American Championships. She will be up there competing against fellow competitors and the competition will last an entire week.

"She was able to hone in on this one thing that she is really good at and then continue to excel at it," again said Frank.