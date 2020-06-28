Boy scouts help Gilberton flood victims

After unexpected flood waters badly damaged homes earlier this month, a group of boy scouts took it upon themselves to lend a helping hand.

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — It was a sign of generosity at borough hall in Girardville.

Boyscouts from Troop 44 out of Moosic and Taylor unloaded supplies that are to be donated to the flood victims of Gilberton.

Boxes and bags of food, cleaning supplies, clothing, and even some toys were collected.

"When we heard that they were that the town experienced flooding, we were trying to figure out a way to help, to give back because as scouts that's what we're meant to do," said Stephen Conforti, Troop 44 Scout Master.

The borough of Girardville has been efforting an essential items drive.

These donations from the boy scouts were collected by the borough and will be distributed to families in need.

Mayor Michael Zangari, says he was previously an eagle scout, and it's amazed that this many young men want to help.

"It's very inspiring, it's nice to know they're still people out there that are teaching kids its okay to help you, neighbor, it's okay to lend a hand, its okay to be involved, you know we don't have to shelter ourselves in, it's okay," said Michael Zangari, Mayor of Girardville.

Many of the Boyscouts although young, understand and feel good about lending a helping hand.

"I feel good because we're helping people, they lost stuff so we're giving them stuff, to, to replace the stuff that they lost," said Nathan Smith from Troop 44.

It's only been two weeks since the first floor of these homes on the main street in Gilberton, flooded, and Sunday's donation from the boy scouts is all to help the families that live there, slowly rebuild.

"It's going to take everyone to get them back you know, we're 3 miles away and if this happened here I know they would do it for us," said Zangari.