Borough gives funding to Minersville food pantry

Volunteers in part of Schuylkill County are working to make sure everyone in their community gets to enjoy a Christmas meal.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Ed Butler from Minersville has been collecting food to give to his neighbors for the past 38 years.

"I was driving to one of the clubs I belong to, and we were planning a steak dinner. And as I was driving, I thought, 'Something is wrong with this.' We all are in good positions, and we can afford a steak dinner, but what about the people in our community who can't even afford to put food on their table?" Butler said.

Since then, he's watched his humble idea transform into a food pantry inside Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Minersville. This year, they're giving 70 families enough food to last them into the new year.

"I think a lot of families need a lot of extra help, and we're hoping that the staples of food for the holidays for their children, they'll be able to secure more money for fuel and other utilities to have a better Christmas overall for their children," Butler said.

"Maybe a kid gets an extra toy, or one toy, because that family or caregiver doesn't have to focus their finances on food. And that may be hard for some to fathom, but it actually exists," said Ian Mahal, president of Minersville borough council.

While growing up in Minersville, Mahal and his family would donate canned goods to the Minersville area food drive committee. This year, he and the rest of the borough council are giving the food pantry an additional $5,000.

"It sends a message right before the holiday that, hey, we're using the funds that we are able to deliver to a nonprofit that will get food and nutrition to the community, to the needy, to children."

The Minersville Area food pantry is open every day for people in the greater Minersville area.