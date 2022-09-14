Boil advisory for part of Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County.
The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
Water authority personnel will be working on a water main leak beginning Thursday, September 15.
The advisory will be lifted when repairs are complete and tests indicate the water is safe.
