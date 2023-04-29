Body found near car fire in Schuylkill County

Police are investigating after a body was found near a car fire along Burma Road in St. Clair Saturday morning.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Schuylkill County.

St. Clair Police Chief William Dempsey tells Newswatch 16 someone spotted a car on fire in a lot near Burma Road in St. Clair around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived, they found a body near the burning car. Chief Dempsey says the body was later identified as Dominic McGruther, 43, of St. Clair.

The body was taken to the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.