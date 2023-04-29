x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Schuylkill County

Body found near car fire in Schuylkill County

Police are investigating after a body was found near a car fire along Burma Road in St. Clair Saturday morning.
Credit: WNEP

ST CLAIR, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Schuylkill County.

St. Clair Police Chief William Dempsey tells Newswatch 16 someone spotted a car on fire in a lot near Burma Road in St. Clair around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived, they found a body near the burning car. Chief Dempsey says the body was later identified as Dominic McGruther, 43, of St. Clair.

The body was taken to the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

More Videos

In Other News

Community concerned after county worker killed on 'dangerous' street

Before You Leave, Check This Out