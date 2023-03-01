Blue Mountain teacher on leave pending investigation

The Schuylkill County school issued this official statement on the district's website.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website, saying administrators are aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher that is the subject of a recent YouTube video.

The incident does not appear to involve any Blue Mountain students.