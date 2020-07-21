Black Rock staying in business during COVID crisis

Black Rock Brewing Company in Pottsville purchased a food truck and utilizes its outdoor beer garden.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Construction here at the old YWCA building on South Centre Street was supposed to be well underway with hopes that Black Rock Brewing Company would be all moved in by the end of the year.

But because of the coronavirus, the building that's been vacant for 10 years, could stay that way a little bit longer.

"It has held us back a little bit. A lot of that comes with getting your licensing and stuff like that with the government," explained Jay Hoerr, Black Rock General Manager. "It just takes longer, with less people working and people working from home."

But the group of young businesspeople has gotten creative over the past few months, finding ways to still do business, bring in some revenue, and build excitement.

Black Rock purchased a food truck, naming it The Lunch Pail, which has been up and running at popup events throughout the area.

Black Rock has also utilized its outdoor beer garden whenever the state has deemed it safe to do so.

"A lot of it came down to us wanting to figure out ways to bring revenue in without having to wait and wait and wait. It seemed like a good option. It's a great way for us to start testing things out as well," Hoerr added.

"Our primary way of functioning is pivoting. Constantly adapting to new changes coming our way, new restrictions, new guidelines being out by Governor Wolf. How can we better serve our customers, how can we get our name out there," said Michaela Klembara of The Lunch Pail.