Birthday surprise for woman facing serious medical treatment

A woman in Schuylkill County is fighting a rare disorder and will have to travel out of state for treatment, but her day was brightened by a special surprise.

LAKE WYNONAH, Pa. — On her 45th birthday, Heather Boyer of Lake Wynonah had no idea this was coming: 45 flamingos were placed in her yard and a parade led by fire and rescue trucks rolled by her house, sounding their horns and even shooting off fireworks.

"To be surprised with this parade, it kept her going all day. She just smiled and laughed and had so much fun seeing everyone," said Heather's sister Heidi Edwards.

But this was a bittersweet day for Heather and her family, given what they're about to go through in the coming months. Back in February, Heather was diagnosed with an extremely rare disorder called hereditary diffuse leukoencephalopathy.

Her sister Heidi describes it as a combination of ALS and dementia. The same disease took her mother's life 12 years ago. And it's the same disease two of her other sisters also have.

Within the next few weeks, Heather will travel to Minnesota to receive a stem cell transplant using bone marrow from her sister Heidi who is clear of the disorder.

"To receive the news on my birthday that I was the identical match and I was her bone marrow donor, it meant the world to me," Heather said.

The road ahead, while promising, won't be easy. The treatment isn't backed by a pharmaceutical company. It's a research clinical trial so the family has to handle much of the expenses and Heather will be in Minnesota and away from her family for more than three months.

"That's why you do the transplant to stop the progression. So she will always have hereditary diffuse leukoencephalopathy, but you need to stop the damage to the brain so it doesn't progress any further."