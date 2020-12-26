Birthday parade held for 100-year-old in Schuylkill County

A woman's birthday celebration had some pandemic changes made to it.

It was a birthday celebration for the ages in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon.

Family, friends, and lots of local first responders lined up for a birthday parade in Ringtown all for Erma Stankavage, who is better known as Granny.

The parade passed by Granny's house and people decorated their cars and ATV's for the occasion.

Granny had big plans for her 100th birthday, but the pandemic forced some of those plans to change.

"Last year on her 99th birthday, she said to me and Tiffany and her whole family, 'Next year I want a big party and I want some polka music and I wanna dance!' Due to the Covid, we couldn't do that for her so we thought 'We'll just bring the party to her!'", said Renee McGee of Ringtown.