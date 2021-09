The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. as the bicyclist was going through an intersection.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a police car in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say the wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday along Laurel Boulevard in Pottsville.

Joseph Potter, 31, was biking through the intersection when he was struck.