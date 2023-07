Officials made the announcement, saying the water needs to be resampled.

MIDDLEPORT, Pa. — A state park beach in Schuylkill County is closed just as temperatures climb into the 90s.

The beach at Tuscarora State Park will be closed until further notice.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is keeping the beach closed until it receives "acceptable" water samples.

While visitors can't swim for now at Tuscarora, they are allowed to camp and hike.