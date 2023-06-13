Batteries litter scene of train and truck crash

The collision happened Tuesday morning in the Barnesville area of Ryan Township.

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — A crash between a train and a tractor-trailer left car batteries scattered over a Schuylkill County road.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Barnesville area of Ryan Township.

Police say a tractor-trailer was trying to cross the tracks and turn onto Route 54. The rig was still on the tracks when the train came through and hit the trailer.

The truck was hauling vehicle batteries.

The tractor-trailer split into two, spilling those batteries all along Route 54.

No one was injured, but because of the batteries, this is considered a hazmat scene.

Route 54 in this part of Barnesville is closed while crews clean up the mess.

There are no gates at this railroad crossing