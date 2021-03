The players received a fire truck escort back to their school in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The boys' basketball team from Nativity BVM was welcomed home after a thrilling overtime victory in the state championship game in Hershey.

The players received a fire truck escort back to the school at the top of the hill.

"Great bunch of boys. Solid bunch of boys. They deserve it. Hardworking boys. I love them to death. They're my boys," said Ron Savitsky, team manager.