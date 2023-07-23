Author pays tribute to late local football player

A Schuylkill County native recently published a book to pay tribute to a local football player who passed away on the field.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Vic Genovese Lives in Minersville and says with just a single phone call, his next-door neighbor is always willing to lend a helping hand, not just with his home improvement projects but with his writing projects.

Genovese's main proofreader is M. Joseph Brady helping him throughout the writing process of his newest book called 'Billy We Hardly Knew Ya'.

A true story based on a Minersville Area High School football player from the 1940s who Genovese says was taken from us too soon.

"He ran about 15 yards with it before he got tackled right along the sidelines. And it was a very hard hit, but it was a clean hit," said Genovese.

It was a hit that killed Billy Ulmer under the Friday night lights.

To pay tribute to the young athlete, Genovese wanted to write a book in his honor "And bring back the memory and the ultimate sacrifice of not only him but you know the whole team was affected, the whole town was affected."

Finding people who remembered Billy seemed near impossible until Genovese asked his neighbor for help; it turns out Brady was at the game and was able to give insight into it.

The story takes place at the Minersville Area football field. Where M. Joseph Brady was sitting with his friends, watching his classmate Billy leave everything on the field.

"I remember this distinctly, he said, 'I really want to play that game tonight,' said Brady, Former Minersville Area Superintendent.

That was the last conversation Brady had with his friend Billy Ulmer and the only time he's heard complete silence at a Minersville Area football game.

"We never learned that he died until later that night. We left the stadium thinking he wasn't in any danger at all," said Brady.

Since graduating from Minersville Area High School, Brady came back to serve as principal and superintendent, keeping Billy Ulmer's legacy alive.

"That's one of the hardest things you'll ever face; the death of a student. The book hits home all throughout as I read it," added Brady.

And now that he's retired, his neighbor's book will help him return the favor by continuing to share Billy Ulmer's story.