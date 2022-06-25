Art workshop owner fighting inflation

While many local businesses are increasing their prices due to inflation, an art workshop owner in Schuylkill Haven is finding creative ways to avoid that.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Rebecca Cavalieri from Mahanoy City knew since high school she wanted to be a local business owner and as the owner of Brush Strokes in Schuylkill Haven, she isn't letting supply shortages get in her way.

"I didn't have the ability because of supply shortages to purchase large quantities overseas so instead of doing that, I now pour my own ceramics from molds," said Cavalieri, Brush Strokes Owner.

Many of the ceramics on sale were made in the back of the store while this process requires more work Cavalieri says it saves her so much money she doesn't have to increase her prices.

"It's a lower cost because I don't have to have as much on-hand inventory. I can just make enough things as needed and once they sell, I can just replicate that and pour more as needed," said Cavalieri.

Not having to buy in bulk from a supplier has not only helped Brush Strokes financially but allowed Cavalieri to add more personal touches to their products.

"When I pour it, I can actually cut out different shapes like stars or circles. While in the mold and the clay is still wet, I can cut out words, people's names," said Cavalieri.

And while other supplies like paint have multiplied in price, taking the time to produce her own unpainted ceramics has helped Cavalieri to afford the inflated prices without passing it on to the customer, hoping more people will take advantage of her local business.

"Instead of going to a larger city and doing something, the fact that I'm local and you can come here instead of driving an hour somewhere. I have just as much inventory as a franchise company would have," said Cavalieri.