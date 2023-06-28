Arts and crafts studio opens in Pottsville

From a splatter paint room to ceramics and canvas painting, the studio allows everyone to pick up a paintbrush and create their own works of art.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People are getting crafty in Schuylkill County; a new art studio just opened.

Soo Fun on West Market Street is dedicated to introducing people of all ages to art.

"I couldn't afford to take my kids somewhere that would be $50 a kit, I couldn't afford to do that often either. So my goal was to keep the prices low so families, especially those with multiple children, can come in and everybody can pick something that they like," said Kelly Keys, Soo Fun owner.

Soo Fun is open Thursday through Sunday for the whole family to enjoy.