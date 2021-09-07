Artist overcomes disability, opens first art show at Tamaqua gallery

A local artist is creating larger-than-life portraits and paintings, not letting her disability hold her back. Her first solo art gallery is on display.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — The artwork displayed at the Tamaqua Community Art Center captures a longing look on a bright summer day, a moment of reflection, or an expression of desperation.

The striking images were all brought to life by Jillian Franko.

"A lot of people ask me, 'Did you really do that?'" Franko said. "Yeah. I mean, I love to do it."

Jillian sees life as a series of faces. Some you might recognize, others you won't.

"I really enjoy doing portraits, and I've always wanted to do portraits on a larger scale, but because of my disability, I am limited to a certain size that I can work with," she said.

Jillian was born with a rare bone disorder called Larsen Syndrome, but it's never stopped her creativity.

She creates large works of art by painting individual squares and piecing them together. With each tile, more of the final product is revealed.

"When I'm working on a piece, I don't always see how it's coming together because I'm only working on one section at a time," she said. "So, when I see it all put together, it's a surreal experience each and every time."

Franko's first solo art gallery opened this month, putting her full body of work into public view. The remarkable feat is a direct result of her hard work and constant positive outlook.

"Through art, I found that nothing is really out of my reach," Frank said. "In a lot of ways, I have to accommodate my artistic process, but I think that only enhances my work."

You can see Franko's work on display at the Tamaqua Community Art Center until September 25.