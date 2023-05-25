Fires in Girardville listed as arson

The police chief in Girardville says someone set three fires overnight in the borough in Schuylkill County

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a string of arsons in Schuylkill County.

The police chief in Girardville says someone set three fires overnight in the borough.

State police someone started a garage fire, a receptacle fire, and a brush fire in the area of B Street.

Video on Facebook shows a garage fire off Vine Street early Thursday.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the suspicious fires.

Developing story; check back for updates.