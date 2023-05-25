Fires in Girardville listed as arson

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a string of arsons in Schuylkill County.
The police chief in Girardville says someone set three fires overnight in the borough.
State police someone started a garage fire, a receptacle fire, and a brush fire in the area of B Street.
Video on Facebook shows a garage fire off Vine Street early Thursday.
Police have not said if they have any suspects in the suspicious fires.
Developing story; check back for updates.
