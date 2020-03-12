Man charged with arson after Schuylkill County blaze

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man is behind bars, accused of setting the fire that destroyed four homes on Wednesday in Schuylkill County.
State police charged John Jefferson, 59, of Seltzer with arson, reckless endangerment, and other counts.
Troopers say Jefferson set the fire to his own home at 312 Main Street in Seltzer, just outside Pottsville. The flames spread to three more homes.
As fire crews battled the blaze that was engulfing two double-block homes, flames moved towards the Seltzer Hose Company's firehouse next door. That fire was brought under control without much damage to the firehouse which crews say is still functioning.