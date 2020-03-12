Man charged with arson after Schuylkill County blaze

The fire on Wednesday damaged several homes near Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man is behind bars, accused of setting the fire that destroyed four homes on Wednesday in Schuylkill County.

State police charged John Jefferson, 59, of Seltzer with arson, reckless endangerment, and other counts.

Troopers say Jefferson set the fire to his own home at 312 Main Street in Seltzer, just outside Pottsville. The flames spread to three more homes.