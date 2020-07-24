x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

schuylkill-county

Arrest made in Schuylkill County robbery spree

Police say John Bennett Jr. stole over $4k during the spree.
Credit: wnep

Police have arrested a man from Schuylkill County for a string of robberies that took place this past spring.

John Bennett Jr., of Cressona faces 18 counts of robbery.

Police say he took 45 hundred dollars during seven hold-ups in Schuylkill County and two in Berks County.

Officers say he entered convenient stores with a handgun and demanded cigarettes and cash.

He also led police on a high speed chase and crashed into an unoccupied state police vehicle.

Bennett is in jail on 500-thousand dollars bail.