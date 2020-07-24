Arrest made in Schuylkill County robbery spree

Police say John Bennett Jr. stole over $4k during the spree.

Police have arrested a man from Schuylkill County for a string of robberies that took place this past spring.

John Bennett Jr., of Cressona faces 18 counts of robbery.

Police say he took 45 hundred dollars during seven hold-ups in Schuylkill County and two in Berks County.

Officers say he entered convenient stores with a handgun and demanded cigarettes and cash.

He also led police on a high speed chase and crashed into an unoccupied state police vehicle.