Man nabbed after armed robbery in Shenandoah

It happened outside a bar just after midnight Wednesday morning.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Police in Shenandoah have arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery early Wednesday outside a bar in the 300 block of South Main Street in the borough.

Police say that Takiem Foat, 28, of Mahanoy City, put a gun to the head of a woman leaving the bar, got her purse, and took off.

Police spotted Foat walking along Route 54 and took him into custody. Investigators did not find a gun on Foat.