Man nabbed after armed robbery in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Police in Shenandoah have arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery early Wednesday outside a bar in the 300 block of South Main Street in the borough.
Police say that Takiem Foat, 28, of Mahanoy City, put a gun to the head of a woman leaving the bar, got her purse, and took off.
Police spotted Foat walking along Route 54 and took him into custody. Investigators did not find a gun on Foat.
Foat was arraigned on armed robbery and related charges. He's in the Schuylkill County Prison with bail set at $100,000.