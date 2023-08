A man with a gun robbed the Sheppton Mini Market on Center Street in East Union Township, state police say.

SHEPPTON, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Monday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Sheppton Mini Market on Center Street in East Union Township.

Police say a man with a handgun forced employees into the cooler and made off with $700.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.