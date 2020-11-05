Lawmakers continue plans to reopen ahead of governor's plan

Governor Wolf called reopening plans by Schuylkilll County leaders cowardly and said there could be penalties if the county ignores his ruling.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — "Over the weekend, some have decided to surrender to this enemy. These are politicians that were elected to serve their fellow citizens. These are business owners who have chosen to serve their customers by putting them in harm's way. These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy," said Gov. Tom Wolf during a news conference after receiving pushback from several counties over his plan to slowly reopen the state.

Over the weekend lawmakers in Schuylkill County said that effective this Friday, the county will go into the yellow phase, even though state officials haven't given the county the go-ahead to do so.

"We had met with employers, we had met with hospital leaders. They told us that they're ready here in Schuylkill County for us to move into the next phase," said State Senator David Argall, (R) 29th District.

Schuylkill County commissioners and Republican lawmakers say the county has met the standard of the stay-at-home order and has effectively flattened the curve of coronavirus cases.

Governor Wolf added there could be penalties if counties bypass his ruling and decide to reopen on their own.

"To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act. The funding we have put aside to help with fighting this crisis will go to the folks who are doing their part. However, other funding won't go to counties that put us all at risk by operating illegally," the governor said.

"The unemployment rate had been so good for so many years. It's now one of the worst in the country. If people feel safe, if they voluntarily want to go back to work, I don't think the governor should stop them," Sen. Argall said.