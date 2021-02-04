Annual cross walk in Gordon

43 years the tradition has brought out people to watch the biblical reenactment.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — People in part of Schuylkill County watched as a man dressed as Jesus walked the streets barefoot Friday while carrying a cross.

For the 43rd year, The Simpson United Methodist Church of Gordon held its Trek of the Cross.

Jeffery Nemeth has portrayed Jesus for 12 years now.

We asked him how COVID impacted planning for this year's cross walk.

"It's differently been a challenging year for everybody on the planning of it that's why we had a small group this year but if it was just going to be me it just going to be me."