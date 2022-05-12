Animals die in fire at wildlife center in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Animals at a wildlife center in Schuylkill County died in a fire Monday morning.
Crews were called out around 8 a.m. to the Red Creek Wildlife Center on Moonhill Drive in Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven.
Firefighters said the place was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
No animals survived.
Newswatch 16 reported on a fundraiser in September for a new facility. The owners now hope to raise funds to rebuild.
According to the center's website, the organization takes in about 4,000 animals annually — everything from eagles to chipmunks and deer.
The center has been in operation since 1991.
There is no word on the cause.
