Animal shelter's dog house badly damaged by fallen tree in Schuylkill County

The dogs at Hillside SPCA will have to be moved to a safer building and a new dog house will have to be built due to Wednesday's storms.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at the Hillside SPCA near Pottsville say a heavy tree crashed through the roof of the house where it keeps its dogs.

Volunteers believe the building is a total loss.

“At first he said it was a 20,000-pound tree that fell on our building and it didn't seem as bad as it was when the tree was on it until they got the tree off,” said Haley Weist, the dog manager at Hillside SPCA.



Weist got a very unwelcome sight when she arrived at work around 7 a.m.



Weist says she came out earlier than usual, knowing violent storms blew through the night before.



When she saw the building where the dogs are housed, Weist fears were confirmed.

“We obviously saw the huge tree over our building and the damage was far worse than expected. It wasn't just leaning on our building, it definitely impaled our middle room in our small dog building,” said Weist.



The good news is aside from being shaken up by the ordeal, the dogs were safe and uninjured.

The bad news is the shelter's roofer, who volunteers his services, believes the building is a total loss.

“The support beams are in there. I think he said two or three of them are cracked. So the support isn't there,” said Weist.

The dogs will have to be moved to a safer building and a new dog house will have to be built.

Volunteers at the shelter say they are going to need suggestions and help.

It just so happens a fundraiser was already planned to be held at the Community Fire Company in New Ringgold; Hillside SPCA is among the beneficiaries.



Diann Belsak is a volunteer with Community Fire.

She says the fundraiser is also for the fire company as well as the Ruth Steiner Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove.

Belsak hopes the damage at Hillside will encourage people to come out.

“Lots of baskets, food. It's going to be a great event and it's going to help three different organizations,” said Belsak.

The basket raffles will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

