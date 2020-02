SPCA officials said the animals were malnourished.

LANDINGVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after neglected animals were taken from his home in Schuylkill County.

State police were called Sunday to the home of Brian Morgan, 61, on Main Street in Landingville, after reports of dogs running loose.

Troopers found five beagles that were determined to be malnourished. None of the dogs had licenses or up-to-date shots.

The animals were taken to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA.