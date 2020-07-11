An early thank you for veterans in Schuylkill County

Veterans Day is next week but volunteers prepared a free dinner for those who have served.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers served warm meals to former members of the military on Friday night at a church in Lavelle.

Volunteers thanked veterans for their service with a free dinner.

Tanya Ladeika was a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps.

She served for 14 years.

"We served and sometimes it was hard. I'm a disabled American veteran, 100% disabled, so it's very important to know that we're appreciated," Ladeika said.

Bixler Pyrotechnics hosted the meal.

The fireworks display company near Ashland has organized this dinner for the past eight years to thank veterans and their spouses.

Volunteers typically feed about 200 people.

"Anybody who has the freedoms today, they should realize where they came from and if it weren't for the veterans we couldn't be where we are at today," Bixler Pyrotechnics Owner Mike Bixler said.

Veterans said this meal is especially appreciated during the coronavirus outbreak.

Anthony Novitsky spent six years in the Air Force.

"There's a lot of vets that can't get out and don't have a decent meal throughout their days and this, if they come, they are welcome to it," Novitsky said.

"This is a hard time for us now because a lot of people are on fixed incomes and to have something like this we really, really appreciate it," Ladeika added.