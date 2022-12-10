Alvernia University expands to Pottsville

What used to be a grocery store is now transforming into Alvernia University's newest campus in downtown Pottsville with big plans to boost the city's economy.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Progress Avenue in downtown Pottsville may be a construction zone now, but in a couple of months, it will be the home of Alvernia University's newest expansion: Pottsville CollegeTowne.

A place for adult learners to collaborate with the local community to improve downtown Pottsville’s economy.

”Either we're helping businesses, our community space is available to the community, our students interacting, our faculty interacting, partnerships that come out of that, that's really the college town model,” said Alvernia University President John Loyack.

The $6 million project plans to convert an abandoned grocery store into an educational institution.

It was made possible in part by State Senator David Argall and State Representative Tim Twardzik, who convinced state lawmakers and the governor to give Pottsville CollegeTowne state funding.

“We're looking at over a $3 million investment here from Pennsylvania into breathing new life into an old town,” added Sen. David Argall.

One of the most unique features of Pottsville CollegeTowne is its business incubator, allowing students and would-be entrepreneurs to work together to make their dream business a reality.

“It gives students a chance to learn and others to learn about business and make little mistakes and not bankrupt their whole life. They can make a simple mistake, learn from it, and still be ready to launch their business,” explained State Rep.Tim Twardzik.

While inflation and supply chain issues have made the construction process difficult, the university is still managing to complete this project on time.

“With the supply chain, things are changing by the week, so we're trying to keep the communication open with our subcontractors and the owner, and we're doing everything we can,” Bobby Kerestes, Sordoni Construction Project Engineer, said.

Alvernia University officials say the Pottsville CollegeTowne will be open by this coming January, just in time for the spring semester.