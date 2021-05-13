Allentown Diocese pairing some priests with two churches

A handful of priests in the Diocese of Allentown will soon be responsible for pastoring two churches at once.

ST CLAIR, Pa. — The Catholic Diocese of Allentown is facing a priest shortage. Representatives said the diocese has just 92 priests to serve 80 parishes.

With only two men nearing priesthood and 14 working through seminary, the problem may worsen as more pastors move toward retirement.

The diocese is making some changes in Schuylkill County and elsewhere.

A limited number of priests means some will have to start pulling double duty very soon.

One priest will cover both St. Clare of Assisi in St. Clair and Holy Cross Church, 15 minutes away, in New Philadelphia. The priest would oversee all masses.

Jennifer Colna, a borough council member who attends Holy Cross, is concerned.

"If you have one priest to manage two parishes, we may not have the luxury of having as many masses as Fr. Ron (Minner) offers to us now," Colna said.

The diocese said the priest will set mass times when the change goes into effect.

Representatives acknowledge priests may have to divide their time for confessions between locations, but parishioners can attend either church.

Colna said some may not be able to get there.

"We have so many seniors in town that don't have the luxury of driving to church," she said.

The diocese plans to do the same thing farther north in the county.

St. John XXIII church in Tamaqua will be paired with St. Richard's in Barnesville.

A St. John congregant told Newswatch 16 she doesn't think it will make a big difference as long as the churches stand with the priest.

The shift also means some priests will be reassigned. Colna was surprised to learn her priest is headed to Jim Thorpe.

"It was sudden," she said. "We just found out after mass this weekend and this entire community is in shock."

She's asking the diocese to reconsider.

"We understand it happens, but in our community where we've risen from ash, and they've closed down some of our parishes throughout town, this is our church and he's built a wonderful church home and family," Colna said. "He's the people's priest and we need him."