Air conditioning units flying off the shelves, which is good & bad

While the sales are good for business, the supply is struggling to meet the demand.

Over the course of the past few months, many industries have been forced to either halt or slow production because of the coronavirus.

Reliable Home Supply in Minersville has experienced that first hand.

"We're seeing a low supply of air conditioners, as well as things like washers, dryers, refrigerators, particularly freezers," Lindsey Allar of Reliable Home Supply said.

During a hot summer like this, running out of air conditioners or not having one can cause lots of trouble.

The long-time family owned business in Schuylkill County has been selling AC's like crazy, which is great for business, but there are looming concerns.

"The major thing we're noticing is that our demand is very high this time of year every year, but our supply has never been this low," Allar said. "In five years, I've never seen a shortage of this amount, so it's definitely due to the slow production that we're seeing everywhere."

In the past two weeks, Reliable Home Supply has been reliable.

It says it's sold 50 AC units during that span and nearly 30 this week alone.

Customers have flocked here because other stores in the area have none left.

"When the supply runs out, obviously there's nothing we can do. We've been lucky up to this point, but we've seen very low supply and the companies just don't have the time to catch up to the demand."