A plunge to raise funds

Frigid temps and cold water didn't stop people from taking a dip to raise money for Boy Scouts.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Temperatures were in the 20's and there was a thin layer of ice on the pond at the Hawk Mountain Boy Scouts Reservation near Schuylkill Haven, but that didn't stop dozens from taking a dip to kick off 2021

"I've been doing this for over five years now and I was finally able to talk my mom into it, so why not?" Andrew Mindy of Pine Grove said. "It's fun, it's tradition. Now I feel like there's needles in all of my skin, but it's worth it, right?"

Why not? Not a bad mindset for the new year.

People make a donation to take part in the polar bear plunge in Wayne Township as it raises money for the Hawk Mountain Boy Scout council, which covers Schuylkill, Carbon, and Berks counties

Given the lack of fundraising opportunities due to the pandemic, this goes a long way.

"We're lucky to have such a supportive community," David Morgan, district executive said. "We normally have close to 70 people that come out to this event, so especially this year, events like this are more important than ever before."

People of all ages were brave enough to take on the frigid elements. Some even dressed up in costumes. For many, this has become a tradition. For others, this was their first time.

"I'm usually the one who goes online and registers us," Susan Mindy of Pine Grove said. "I did it last year but I didn't jump in last year, I kind of chickened out, so this year I registered us again and said 'I'm going to go for it."

"We like supporting our troop, we like doing stuff. Usually, it's fun, also it's fun because we do fun activities as the fundraisers." Joey Campbell of Ringtown said.

"And we didn't need any more cookies, so this was a better fundraiser," Joe Campbell of Ringtown added.