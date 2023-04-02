A hoot of a birthday for an owl in Schuylkill County

A wild birthday party was held Saturday as Gabriel, also known as Gabby, the owl who has served as the mascot for Red Creek Wildlife Center celebrated 30 years.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Gabby the great horned owl has been Red Creek Wildlife Center's mascot since arriving at the wildlife refuge in 1994.

Gabby along with a few of his feathered friends were at the Long Trout Winery in Auburn Saturday to celebrate.

The party was two-fold as Red Creek prepares to reopen on Monday, after a fire at the center back in December.

"It's just overwhelming how much the people have come out and helped us rebuild. If it wasn't for the community, we would not be reopening this Monday because we had a lot to replace," said Peggy Hentz, founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center.

Admission to Gabby's party served as a donation to the wildlife center in Schuylkill County.