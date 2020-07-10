Fire damages an apartment building in Pottsville

Two people were inside the unit where the fire started.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — An apartment building caught fire and pushed residents out Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

Officials say the fire broke out around 5:00 at the building along Main Street in Pottsville.

Seven fire units responded to the blaze that caused heavy damage to the third floor.

Two people were home in one of the two units on that floor when the fire sparked.

They made it out safely and are being helped by the Red Cross.